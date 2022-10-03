Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ:LGTO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ:LGTO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the August 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Legato Merger Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of LGTO opened at $9.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96. Legato Merger Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $10.15.

Get Legato Merger Corp. II alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legato Merger Corp. II

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in Legato Merger Corp. II during the first quarter worth $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Legato Merger Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Legato Merger Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $188,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Legato Merger Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Legato Merger Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $471,000.

Legato Merger Corp. II Company Profile

Legato Merger Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the infrastructure, engineering and construction, industrial, and renewables industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legato Merger Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legato Merger Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.