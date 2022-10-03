Short Interest in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Expands By 14.6%

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,470,000 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the August 31st total of 9,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LBTYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $613,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,463. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Liberty Global news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 7,522 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $166,236.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,147.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $613,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,463. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,095,935 in the last 90 days. 9.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Global

Liberty Global Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,591,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,051,000 after purchasing an additional 232,655 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 706,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,857,000 after purchasing an additional 330,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 281,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 87,300 shares during the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LBTYK opened at $16.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20. Liberty Global has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $30.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 63.77% and a return on equity of 15.10%.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

