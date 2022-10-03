Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) Short Interest Update

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 427,500 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the August 31st total of 344,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 9.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGVN opened at $3.70 on Monday. Longeveron has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.07.

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Longeveron had a negative return on equity of 58.50% and a negative net margin of 1,414.09%. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Longeveron will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGVN. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Longeveron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Longeveron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Longeveron by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 17,229 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Longeveron in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Longeveron in the 1st quarter valued at about $449,000. 2.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors.

