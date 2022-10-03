Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $182.19.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Texas Instruments Stock Down 2.3 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $1,534,890,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 43.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,113,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,244,069,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363,962 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,412,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,763,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,099 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 18.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,183,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,025,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,373 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,273 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $154.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.98. The company has a market capitalization of $141.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.