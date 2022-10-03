Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $165.86.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LEA. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lear from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lear to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lear from $162.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lear from $158.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Lear Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of LEA opened at $119.69 on Monday. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $118.38 and a fifty-two week high of $195.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.29 and its 200 day moving average is $135.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 63.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lear will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Lear’s payout ratio is 163.83%.

Insider Transactions at Lear

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total transaction of $924,582.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,292,973.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,429 shares of company stock valued at $2,547,134. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lear

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEA. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Lear by 3.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,741 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 39,113 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after buying an additional 9,609 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lear by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lear by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lear during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

