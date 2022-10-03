Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 565,900 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the August 31st total of 464,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 359,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaixin Auto

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kaixin Auto stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,242 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Kaixin Auto worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Kaixin Auto Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KXIN opened at $0.77 on Monday. Kaixin Auto has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $2.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.98.

About Kaixin Auto

Kaixin Auto Holdings primarily engages in the sale of domestic and imported automobiles in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on automobiles brands, such as Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Land Rover, Bentley, Rolls-Royce, and Porsche. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 14 used car dealerships covering 14 cities in 12 provinces in China.

