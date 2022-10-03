B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.67.

BTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

B2Gold Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of BTO stock opened at C$4.44 on Monday. B2Gold has a 1 year low of C$3.84 and a 1 year high of C$6.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of C$4.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06.

B2Gold Increases Dividend

B2Gold ( TSE:BTO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$487.55 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were paid a $0.053 dividend. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 20th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Insider Transactions at B2Gold

In other news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.24, for a total value of C$35,319.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,415,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,481,571.60. In related news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 13,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.48, for a total transaction of C$62,231.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$139,619.20. Also, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.24, for a total transaction of C$35,319.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,415,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,481,571.60. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,321 shares of company stock valued at $455,712.

B2Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.



