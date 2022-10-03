Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSICW) Short Interest Down 13.6% in September

Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSICW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the August 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Trading Down 7.5 %

NASDAQ KSICW opened at $0.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.09. Kadem Sustainable Impact has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kadem Sustainable Impact stock. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSICW – Get Rating) by 249.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC’s holdings in Kadem Sustainable Impact were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

