Wealthspring Capital LLC Reduces Position in Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVTU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVTU – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,100 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Finnovate Acquisition were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNVTU. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in Finnovate Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,813,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Finnovate Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $512,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Finnovate Acquisition by 342,466.7% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,274 shares during the period.

Get Finnovate Acquisition alerts:

Finnovate Acquisition Price Performance

FNVTU stock opened at $10.12 on Monday. Finnovate Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.04.

About Finnovate Acquisition

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire Israel-related companies, including companies focused on payments, insuretech, wealthtech, regtech, digital banking, fintech as a service (FAAS), banking as a service (BAAS), cyber area for financial institutions, blockchain and crypto, algo-trading and exchanges, and lending and credit line platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNVTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Finnovate Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finnovate Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.