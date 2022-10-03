Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 7,100 Shares of Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Progress Acquisition were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Acquisition by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Progress Acquisition by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progress Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $483,000. Clear Street LLC lifted its holdings in Progress Acquisition by 616.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Progress Acquisition by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 363,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter.

Progress Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of PGRWU stock opened at $10.02 on Monday. Progress Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $10.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94.

Progress Acquisition Profile

Progress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

