Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 6,550 Shares of Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:GDNR)

Wealthspring Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:GDNR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,550 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GDNR. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth $1,257,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth $556,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth about $1,741,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth about $5,440,000. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions alerts:

Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GDNR opened at $9.99 on Monday. Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94.

Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Company Profile

Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying and acquiring a business in the healthcare or healthcare related industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:GDNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.