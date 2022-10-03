Wealthspring Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIXU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIXU – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,560 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Gores Holdings IX were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings IX in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings IX in the first quarter worth approximately $294,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings IX in the first quarter worth approximately $505,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings IX in the first quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings IX in the first quarter worth approximately $1,206,000.

Get Gores Holdings IX alerts:

Gores Holdings IX Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of GHIXU opened at $9.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88. Gores Holdings IX, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

Gores Holdings IX Profile

Gores Holdings IX, Inc focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHIXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIXU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings IX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings IX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.