Wealthspring Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAQU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC cut its stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAQU – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,600 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $452,000.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II Stock Performance

Shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II stock opened at $9.99 on Monday. Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $10.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II Company Profile

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on targets operating in the technology-focused areas, including software, mobile and IoT applications, digital and energy transformation, cloud, and cyber communications, as well as high bandwidth services, including LTE, remote sensing, and 5G communications.

