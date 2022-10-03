Wealthspring Capital LLC Boosts Stake in byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNOU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its holdings in byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNOU – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in byNordic Acquisition were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BYNOU. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in byNordic Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $2,752,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in byNordic Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $743,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in byNordic Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,236,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in byNordic Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $2,592,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in byNordic Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $14,805,000.

byNordic Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. byNordic Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $10.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average of $10.01.

byNordic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology sector in Northern Europe. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malmö, Sweden.

