Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,230,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 407.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,553,000 after buying an additional 3,286,137 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 239.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,033,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,533,000 after buying an additional 2,140,670 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 899.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,038,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,721,000 after buying an additional 1,834,202 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 87.6% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,576,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,244,000 after buying an additional 1,670,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. AlphaValue upgraded AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ AZN opened at $54.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.75, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.16. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $71.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.88% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. On average, analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently -221.95%.

About AstraZeneca

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.