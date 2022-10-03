Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 20,170 Shares of Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZLU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZLU – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,170 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Sizzle Acquisition were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $12,384,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $6,919,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $6,216,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $4,193,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,032,000.

Get Sizzle Acquisition alerts:

Sizzle Acquisition Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ SZZLU opened at $10.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.05. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $10.21.

About Sizzle Acquisition

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on investing in the restaurant, hospitality, food and beverage, retail, consumer, food and food related technology, and real estate industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SZZLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZLU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sizzle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sizzle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.