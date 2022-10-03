Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,490 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 181,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,562,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000.

In other news, major shareholder Life Insurance Co Principal purchased 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 646,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,174,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of KYN stock opened at $8.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.98. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

