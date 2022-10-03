Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU) Shares Sold by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCIIU. BlueMar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 110,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 8,115 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 370,000.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $114,000.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II Price Performance

OTCMKTS HCIIU opened at $9.86 on Monday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $10.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.84.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II Company Profile

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp.

