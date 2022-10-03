Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.18 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,572,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,613,000 after buying an additional 8,427,162 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,401,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,873,000 after buying an additional 3,993,918 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 79,756,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,462,777,000 after buying an additional 3,503,394 shares during the last quarter. P E Global LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,104,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,096,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $96.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.34. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $95.38 and a 1 year high of $115.50.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

