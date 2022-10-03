Welch & Forbes LLC Has $225,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 28,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 69,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $46.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.17 and its 200-day moving average is $55.64. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $45.19 and a 1 year high of $70.22.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

