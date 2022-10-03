Welch & Forbes LLC Acquires 262 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 7,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

Magellan Midstream Partners Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:MMP opened at $47.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.75 and its 200 day moving average is $49.97. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $43.58 and a 12 month high of $53.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 51.99%. The business had revenue of $788.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.81 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 88.87%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.