Welch & Forbes LLC Lowers Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. Alaska Permanent Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at about $23,123,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,242,000. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth about $17,188,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 586,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,823,000 after buying an additional 183,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth about $10,571,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MOAT opened at $59.99 on Monday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $59.33 and a 52-week high of $78.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.40.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.