Welch & Forbes LLC Acquires New Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 186.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 129.9% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $255.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $255.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 0.79. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.57 and a fifty-two week high of $285.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $178.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.22, for a total transaction of $1,401,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,573,892.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $198,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,086 shares in the company, valued at $23,342,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.22, for a total transaction of $1,401,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,146 shares in the company, valued at $16,573,892.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,361. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

