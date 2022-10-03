Welch & Forbes LLC Has $75,000 Position in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Berkeley Lights were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLI. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

Berkeley Lights Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Berkeley Lights stock opened at $2.86 on Monday. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.94. The company has a market capitalization of $195.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Berkeley Lights ( NASDAQ:BLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a negative net margin of 98.21%. The business had revenue of $19.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

BLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Berkeley Lights from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.