Welch & Forbes LLC Has $75,000 Position in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Berkeley Lights were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLI. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.
Berkeley Lights Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of Berkeley Lights stock opened at $2.86 on Monday. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.94. The company has a market capitalization of $195.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.07.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Berkeley Lights from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.
Berkeley Lights Company Profile
Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.
