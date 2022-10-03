Welch & Forbes LLC Trims Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in Trane Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TT. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Cowen raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.50.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $144.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $204.23.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

