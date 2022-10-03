Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $939,000 Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,458 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Autodesk by 1,136.4% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 81.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 1,307.1% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Autodesk from $258.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Autodesk from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.52.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

Autodesk Trading Down 1.4 %

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $186.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.35. The company has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 73.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $335.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile



Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

