Welch & Forbes LLC Grows Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Globe Life by 1.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Globe Life by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Globe Life by 4.3% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Globe Life by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its position in Globe Life by 4.0% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $80,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $80,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total value of $1,240,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,536.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,963 shares of company stock worth $6,924,008 over the last quarter. 4.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Globe Life Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Globe Life from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James began coverage on Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.25.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $99.70 on Monday. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.25 and a twelve month high of $108.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.27.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.03. Globe Life had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading

