Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 400.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,910 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,533 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter worth about $1,122,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,258,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 403.9% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 112,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 89,820 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,750,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $343,785.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,173.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $49.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.06. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.37 and a 52 week high of $74.35. The company has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Fortinet had a return on equity of 128.66% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fortinet to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.96.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

