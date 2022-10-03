KG&L Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,333,242 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $654,818,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 717,471 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,466,000 after buying an additional 72,668 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 31,260 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 555,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,188,000 after buying an additional 18,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Price Performance

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $136,992.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,453,000.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $136,992.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,453,000.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,435,075.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $40.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $164.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.96 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.90%.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.