Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 388 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 468.8% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITW. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE ITW opened at $180.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.34 and a 200 day moving average of $199.49. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

