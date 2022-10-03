Welch & Forbes LLC Acquires 497 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $982,517,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,292,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,040,000 after acquiring an additional 915,914 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,612,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,815,000 after acquiring an additional 777,422 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,119,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,252,000 after acquiring an additional 702,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $4,106,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $100,918.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,358,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $100,918.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,358,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.28, for a total value of $883,369.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,808.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,091. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

M&T Bank Stock Performance

MTB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.57.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $176.32 on Monday. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $141.49 and a one year high of $193.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Stories

