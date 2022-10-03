Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stake Trimmed by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 1,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 6,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $445.00 to $370.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.55.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TYL stock opened at $347.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $380.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.04. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.54 and a beta of 0.90. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $300.85 and a twelve month high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.50 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyler Technologies news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 2,250 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.40, for a total value of $912,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,512.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.