Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases New Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,558 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,076,420,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,006,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $549,346,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

SHEL opened at $49.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $190.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.66. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $61.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.83.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $103.08 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,134.13.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

