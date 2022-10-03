Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.7% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 134,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,510,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 12.3% in the second quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 26.4% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $143.67 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $101.88 and a one year high of $182.40.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 37.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Societe Generale raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

