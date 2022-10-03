Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Purchased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 60,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 94,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,669,000 after purchasing an additional 11,062 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $88.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.87. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.08 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.50.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 8.09%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Wolfe Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.38.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

