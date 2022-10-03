UMB Bank n.a. Sells 1,413 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 965,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 58.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 229,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,223,000 after acquiring an additional 84,148 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 28.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 8,555 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at about $459,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MCHP opened at $61.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.69. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.301 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,289.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,063.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.73.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

