Means Investment CO. Inc. Acquires 810 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 2.1% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 85.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CVX opened at $143.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $282.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $101.88 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 37.89%.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVX. Cowen lifted their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

