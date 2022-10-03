UMB Bank n.a. Sells 27 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 854 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Booking by 85.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Booking by 63.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its position in Booking by 200.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,546,838. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total value of $78,224.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total value of $630,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,546,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,440 shares of company stock worth $3,003,813 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,550.37.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $1,643.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,911.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,022.75. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,641.87 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.64 by $1.44. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

