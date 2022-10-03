Wealthspring Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 73,860 Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MSSAU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MSSAU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 73,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.
Metal Sky Star Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of MSSAU stock opened at $10.07 on Monday. Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02.
Metal Sky Star Acquisition Company Profile
