Wealthspring Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 73,860 Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MSSAU)

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2022

Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MSSAUGet Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 73,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of MSSAU stock opened at $10.07 on Monday. Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02.

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

