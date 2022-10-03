Wealthspring Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGHL)

Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGHL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned about 0.72% of Signal Hill Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Signal Hill Acquisition by 100.0% in the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Signal Hill Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SGHL opened at $9.96 on Monday. Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $11.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98.

Signal Hill Acquisition Profile

Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focusses its search on direct-to-consumer media, technology, or emerging digital enterprise focused businesses.

