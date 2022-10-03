Everett Harris & Co. CA Grows Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,755,000 after buying an additional 1,450,749 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,775,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,397,000 after purchasing an additional 78,088 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Zoetis by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,301,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,738 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Zoetis by 1,448.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,646 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $1,067,881,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,190,623. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE ZTS opened at $148.29 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $147.77 and a one year high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $69.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.72.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.