Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU) Stock Holdings Cut by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC lessened its position in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Velocity Acquisition were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Velocity Acquisition by 916.8% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334 shares during the period.

Velocity Acquisition Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:VELOU opened at $9.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $10.69.

About Velocity Acquisition

Velocity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

