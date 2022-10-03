Wealthspring Capital LLC Buys Shares of 77,100 AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC)

Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 77,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of AltC Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition during the first quarter worth $44,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition during the second quarter worth $238,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition during the first quarter worth $976,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AltC Acquisition by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 134,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALCC opened at $9.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average is $9.72. AltC Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.16.

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

