Everett Harris & Co. CA Lowers Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 73.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,975 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,134,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,722,139,000 after buying an additional 89,146 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,296,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,122,000 after acquiring an additional 35,379 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8,015.9% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 747,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,718,000 after acquiring an additional 737,944 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42,514.8% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 614,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 613,063 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,038,000 after purchasing an additional 45,536 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $307.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.19. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $307.15 and a one year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.