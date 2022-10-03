Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Bought by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BIP. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIP. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

NYSE BIP opened at $35.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.03 and a beta of 0.74. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $46.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.78 and a 200-day moving average of $40.78.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.53). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 208.70%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Stories

