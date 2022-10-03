Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC reduced its holdings in IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQU – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in IX Acquisition were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of IX Acquisition by 578.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter.

IX Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of IXAQU stock opened at $9.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.89. IX Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.92.

IX Acquisition Profile

IX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

