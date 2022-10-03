73,107 Shares in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG) Acquired by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 73,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned about 0.26% of First Reserve Sustainable Growth as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRSG. Sessa Capital IM L.P. grew its stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 184,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,722,000. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth by 177.1% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 84,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 53,715 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the first quarter worth approximately $575,000. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Reserve Sustainable Growth alerts:

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Stock Performance

FRSG opened at $9.82 on Monday. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79.

About First Reserve Sustainable Growth

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Reserve Sustainable Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Reserve Sustainable Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.