Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 18,130 Shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lowered its stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,130 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in TZP Strategies Acquisition were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TZPSU. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 79,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition by 2.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 108,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition stock opened at $9.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $10.24.

About TZP Strategies Acquisition

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

