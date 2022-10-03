Wealthspring Capital LLC Makes New Investment in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC)

Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 83,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of RMG Acquisition Corp. III as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMGC. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 303,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 146,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 486,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 14,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RMGC opened at $9.94 on Monday. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Profile

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

