Wealthspring Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUETU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUETU – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,538 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in DUET Acquisition were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DUET Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,664,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DUET Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,457,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in DUET Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $936,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in DUET Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DUET Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,500,000.

DUET Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:DUETU opened at $9.94 on Monday. DUET Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $10.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00.

DUET Acquisition Company Profile

DUET Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operation. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

